Mother in Miami airport hurls computer at American Airlines worker after losing kids: 'Went into a panic mode'

An Alabama mother has been arrested at Miami International Airport after being caught on video throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines gate attendant during an altercation police say left the employee "battered."

Camilia McMillie, 25, is now facing charges of aggravated battery, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct following the incident that unfolded Tuesday after she lost track of her children, investigators say.

"She went into a panic mode," a witness told WSVN. "That’s what happened."

The Miami-Dade Police Department says McMillie, of Birmingham, was traveling to New York City and checked into her flight at gate D-39 "after being rebooked for missing her previous flight.

"While the subject was with the gate agent, her two minor children walked away without notice to use nearby restrooms," police said in a statement. "Once the subject noticed the children were not with her, she became irate and began to scream, demanding the gate agent to find her children."

Investigators say McMillie then "pulled the boarding pass reader off the wooden counter, damaging the equipment and countertop area" and "as she continued to scream, she then grabbed the computer monitor and threw it at the gate agent, striking her in the shoulder."

A video captured by a witness shows the gate attendant – who is wearing festive reindeer antlers – bracing for cover as the monitor is hurled in her direction. Other footage purportedly shows McMillie knocking electronics to the ground.

A police affidavit obtained by FOX Business says the American Airlines employee suffered a bruise to her right shoulder while McMillie is believed to have caused over $10,000 in damages.

Police also told FOX Business that the Florida Department of Children and Families is assisting McMillie's children.