Bear spray to 'meth-rritos': Here are the most unusual items found at TSA checkpoints last year

Airline travelers have tried to board plans around the nation with "some truly unusual items," ranging from bear spray to meth burritos, according to The Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Some are "quite alarming," a spokesperson said.

The agency, which works to protect the safety of passengers and our nation's transportation systems, released a list of the top 10 most obscure items TSA officers have found at U.S. airports in 2021.

The "Top 10 Catches of 2021!" list, which included knives, guns, bullets and fireworks, was posted to the TSA's Twitter in a roughly three-minute video.

Since being posted on Jan 10, the clip, showing images of each prohibited item, has been viewed over 17,000 times.

The video cracks a few jokes about the items, however, TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein told FOX Business that some items on the list are in fact "quite alarming."

"What is important about this video is that it points out that travelers bring prohibited items to airport security checkpoints, and they should be more aware of the items that they are traveling with," Farbstein said.

Any illegal item, such as guns, "will result in police action at checkpoints," according to Farbstein.

For prohibited but not illegal items, such as a cleaver or machete, passengers will have a choice to "pack it in their checked bag, return it to their car, hand it off to a non-traveling companion or to voluntarily surrender it to TSA," Farbstein added.

However, some items such as fireworks and bear spray are not allowed in carry-on or checked bags.

There are a "handful of ways" passengers can find out if they are allowed to bring an item in a carry-on bag, checked bag or not at all such as by going online or using the "myTSA" app, according to Farbstein.

Here are the top 10 most unusual finds and where they were confiscated:

1. Chainsaw

New Orleans International Airport in Louisiana

2. Wine holder

Sacramento International Airport in California

3. Fireworks

Syracuse Hancock International in New York

4. Machete

Reagan Washington National in Virginia

5. Bear spray

Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport in Florida

6. Wooden-handled cleaver

Harrisburg International Airport in Pennsylvania

7. Firearm buckle

Honolulu International Airport in Hawaii

8. Meth Burrito

William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, Texas

9. Pistol

Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey

10. Bullets hidden in deodorant

Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey