Most shoppers dislike waiting in line, but many gladly wait for this special Florida Publix cashier

Most grocery store shoppers avoid long check-out lines, but at a Publix location in South Tampa, Florida, shoppers jump at the opportunity to join a line if it means they get to see their favorite cashier.

"She's my favorite," Publix customer Jaime Duran told Fox 13 of cashier Gloria Withlock Blue. "I always get in her line. She's the best."

Blue has been working at the Publix at Britton Plaza for 12 years, and has built up a relationship with customers that has them coming to that store just to specifically see her.

"Ms. Gloria is the reason why we come to the Britton Plaza Publix," shopper Melissa Sollenberger, said.

Her husband Steve added, "We dropped our daughter off at another Publix to go to work and came here because of her."

The outlet reported that Blue’s checkout line can reach down an aisle because of how much people love her.

"I think I make a lot of people happy. How nice I am. And how respectable. Just love people. Period," Blue said.

She noted that shoppers come to her checkout line "because they know they're going to get some good customer service."

Blue only works weekends at the grocery store and spends other days working as a nurse's assistant at a local hospital. She said she doesn’t see herself leaving the Publix job anytime soon, and will work there "until I can't do it anymore."

"Miss Gloria is a unique individual," Steve Arevalo, Publix's assistant store manager, told Fox 13 of Blue. "She's a very special type of special."

"I love my job," Blue said.

Publix has more than 1,300 grocery stores, with the majority located in Florida. It is one of the most popular grocery stores in the country based on revenue, coming in at the 7th spot in the U.S., according to Foodindustry.com.