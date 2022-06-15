These are the most fun states to visit in America in 2022: report

If you’re looking for some fun this summer, you might want to think about visiting California.

That’s according to a recent report from WalletHub, which found the most fun states in America this year. California was at the top of the list.

For its report, WalletHub compared all 50 U.S. states based on their entertainment, recreation and nightlife.

Aside from its overall ranking, WalletHub also found how states did within specific measurements.

For example, California, Florida, New York and Texas tied for the state with the most restaurants per capita, while Alaska was found to have the fewest restaurants per capita of all 50 states.

Michigan was found to have the most golf courses and country clubs per capita, while Alaska was found to have the least.

However, Alaska was found to have the best access to national parks, while Illinois was found to have the worst.

WalletHub found that Maine had the highest variety of arts, entertainment and recreation establishments while four states – Alaska, West Virginia, Wyoming and California – tied for the state with the least.

Meanwhile, Washington was found to have the highest personal expenditures on recreation services per capita and West Virginia was found to have the lowest.

To see the overall results, here are the most fun states to visit in the U.S. this year, according to WalletHub.

1. California

2. Florida

3. Nevada

4. New York

5. Illinois

6. Colorado

7. Washington

8. Texas

9. Minnesota

10. Louisiana

