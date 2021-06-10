The most affordable cities for a wedding in 2021: report

After more than a year of the coronavirus pandemic and related lockdowns, weddings are finally back on.

However, as the economy reopens, that means costs are likely to rise, too.

To help couples as they plan post-coronavirus weddings, SmartAsset published a report on the best cities to have an affordable wedding this year.

For its report, the financial technology company compared the 97 largest U.S. cities across nine measurements.

Those measurements included average wedding cost, percentage of religious establishments, public parkland, percentage of various vendors, percentage of dining establishments, property crime rate and violent crime rate.

The city at the top of the list is Nashville, Tennessee, which has been the best city for affordable weddings for four years in a row, according to SmartAsset.

Five other cities on the top 10 list were also repeated from last year, including New Orleans -- which retained second place since last year -- Omaha, Nebraska; Henderson, Nevada; Cleveland; and Denver.

SmartAsset also found that cities in the West are among the most expensive places to get married, including the California cities of Stockton, Riverside, Bakersfield, Sacramento and Fresno, which ranked from 97th place through 93rd, respectively.

To see the cities that made it to the top of the list, here are the best cities for an affordable wedding, according to SmartAsset.

The best cities for an affordable wedding

1. Nashville, Tennessee

2. New Orleans

3. St. Louis

4. Omaha, Nebraska

5. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

6. Henderson, Nevada

7. Lincoln, Nebraska

8. Kansas City, Missouri

9. Cleveland

10. Denver