Morningstar Farms releasing Mickey Mouse-shaped, plant-based nuggets

You’ve heard of Mickey Mouse. But what about Mickey chik’n?

Continue Reading Below

Morningstar Farms, which makes vegetarian-friendly alternatives to foods like hamburgers and hot dogs, announced on Thursday that it’s making new Mickey Mouse-shaped meatless “chik’n nuggets” under its Incogmeato brand.

The nuggets are made from non-GMO soy. They look and taste like real meat, but contain 57% less fat and 35% less sodium than actual chicken nuggets, according to Morningstar Farms.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % K KELLOGG 63.51 -0.42 -0.66% DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY 130.22 -1.87 -1.42%

COSTCO’S BOOZY ADVENT CALENDAR IS BACK

Sara Young, general manager of plant-based proteins at Morningstar Farms’ parent company, Kellogg, said the business has seen demand for more “family-friendly” plant-based foods.

According to market research firm Mintel, 40% of parents are trying to add more plant-based proteins in their families’ diets.

GROCERY SPENDING UP 6% DURING CORONAVIRUS, DESPITE SHOPPERS’ LESS FREQUENT TRIPS TO THE STORE

“We are so delighted to be working with Disney to help plant plant-based proteins on the plates of kids nationwide,” Young said.

It’s the first time a foodmaker has partnered with Disney to produce a plant-based nugget with a popular character shape.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON-THE-GO BY CLICKING HERE

John T. King, VP of consumable licensing at Disney, said the company “is committed to offering more plant-based foods.”

“By creating foods that kids love and with the nutrition parents can feel good about, families can experience the magic of Disney during real time,” King said.

The nuggets will be available in the frozen chicken section of grocery stores nationwide starting this month, according to Morningstar Farms.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS