More than 3,000 US flight delays as NYC, Northeast hit with rain and flooding

More than 3,000 flights have been delayed in the United States Friday, as the New York City metropolitan area and the Northeast in general have been getting drenched with torrential rain and flooding.

Data from the website FlightAware shows that as of early this afternoon, at least 264 flights have been delayed coming into or departing from New York City’s LaGuardia Airport, while another 234 have been canceled.

The airport said in a tweet that "Terminal A is closed until further notice," as images are emerging purportedly showing people inside the building trudging through floodwaters.

"All #LGA ticketed passengers should confirm their flight status prior to traveling to the airport," they added.

Another 336 arriving or departing flights have been delayed at nearby John. F. Kennedy International Airport, which also has been hit with 66 flight cancelations, according to FlightAware.

In New Jersey, more than 175 flights have been delayed coming into or leaving Newark Liberty International Airport.

The travel disruptions at airports come as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority has suspended service across parts of the New York City subway system and Metro-North commuter railroad.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is declaring a "State of Emergency across New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley due to the extreme rainfall we’re seeing throughout the region.

"Please take steps to stay safe and remember to never attempt to travel on flooded roads," she added in a tweet.

As of mid-morning, nearly six inches of rain had fallen on Brooklyn, according to FOX Weather.

"I want to say to all New Yorkers, this is time for heightened alertness and extreme caution," New York City Mayor Eric Adams has warned. "If you are home, stay home. If you are at work or school, shelter in place. For now, some of our subways are flooded, and it’s extremely difficult to move around the city."