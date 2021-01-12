More NYC restaurants sue Cuomo over the state’s constantly changing dining regulations

It’s been a tough time for restaurants.

A group of New York City-based restaurants has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Andrew Cuomo over the state’s coronavirus regulations. According to the suit, the restaurants have struggled to keep up as the rules regarding the pandemic continue to change.

The lawsuit includes 70 bars and restaurants from New York City, Eater New York reports. The restaurants aren’t complaining about specific coronavirus-related regulations, however. Instead, the lawsuit reportedly focuses on how the city regularly alters the regulations.

Eater reports that the restaurants claim they have spent thousands of dollars making updates to comply with regulations. These changes include ensuring that eating areas comply with social distancing and building or expanding outdoor eating areas.

After spending money to make these changes, however, the restaurants say that the city would change the coronavirus regulations without warning.

The lawsuit is reportedly seeking compensatory and punitive damages for the current and lasting impacts that the coronavirus regulations and orders have had on the restaurants.

This isn’t the first lawsuit the state has faced from restaurants in regards to the coronavirus.

Fox News previously reported that an upstate New York restaurant owner is joining others in a lawsuit against Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, saying it has "been tough to watch" his customers go to restaurants in a nearby county instead of his because of less restrictive coronavirus measures.

"Here we are in our busiest season and many of our customers are just going a few miles down the road, in some cases right across the street and dining indoors," Greg Duell, the co-owner of Duff’s in Erie County, told "Fox & Friends First" on Tuesday.

