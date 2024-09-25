More airlines cancel Beirut, Lebanon flights as Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalates

More airlines are suspending their flights to and from Lebanon’s capital of Beirut this week as the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah is increasing, leaving fewer options available for Americans looking to flee the country.

The developments come as Israel launched another wave of airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon on Wednesday in response to the terrorist group firing off a ballistic missile that forced millions to take cover in bomb shelters in Tel Aviv. Hezbollah said the long-range projectile — which ultimately was intercepted — was heading toward the headquarters of the Mossad intelligence agency.

Egyptair, Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Qatar Airways are among the airlines this week that have now suspended flights to and from Beirut due to the unstable security situation, according to Reuters and Al Arabiya.

Reuters also reports that Britain has advised United Kingdom-based airlines not to fly into Lebanese airspace until Nov. 4, citing a "potential risk to aviation from military activity".

US EMBASSY IN LEBANON URGES AMERICANS THERE TO ‘BOOK ANY TICKET AVAILABLE’ ON FEW REMAINING DEPARTING FLIGHTS

Lufthansa Group, whose passenger airlines include Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings, told FOX Business last week that "due to the current situation" in the Middle East, "flights to Beirut will be suspended until October 26, 2024."

As of Wednesday, only flights from Lebanon’s flag carrier Middle East Airlines, Iraqi Airways and UM Air are still departing Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport.

Turkish Airlines, which has a scheduled flight Thursday from Beirut to Istanbul, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.

ISRAEL STRIKES WITHIN LEBANON AFTER HEZBOLLAH BALLISTIC MISSILE FORCES MILLIONS IN TEL AVIV INTO BOMB SHELTERS

Yesterday, the U.S. Embassy in Lebanon said "most airlines have suspended or cancelled flights, and many flights have sold out; however, limited commercial transportation options to leave Lebanon still remain available.

"We urge those who wish to depart Lebanon to book any ticket available to them, even if that flight does not depart immediately or does not follow their first-choice route," the Embassy warned.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"We recommend that U.S. citizens who choose not to depart Lebanon prepare contingency plans for emergency situations and be prepared to shelter in place for an extended period of time," it added.