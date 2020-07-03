Money can actually buy happiness, study suggests

A recent study revealed financial success has become increasingly linked to happiness, effectively going against the old adage that "money can't buy happiness."

Expanding Class Divide in Happiness in the United States found the correlation between socioeconomic status, which includes income, education and occupational prestige, and happiness steadily increased between the 1970s and 2010s among adults who were at least 30 years old.

The study, published last week in the journal Emotion, based its findings on data gathered from the General Social Survey. The survey covered 44,198 U.S. adult participants between 1972 and 2016.

The results indicated there is a class divide when it comes to happiness. While the happiness of white adults with a high socioeconomic status, which includes income, education and occupational prestige, remained fairly stable, the happiness of white adults with a lower socioeconomic status steadily declined, according to the study.

By comparison, happiness among black adults with lower socioeconomic status remained fairly stable, whereas the happiness of black adults with a high socioeconomic status increased.

Researchers divided participants into groups based on income and asked them the following questions: “Taken all together, how would you say things are these days? Would you say that you are very happy, pretty happy, or not too happy?" according to the Washington Post.

Researchers then analyzed how the participants within each group answered that question over several decades.

In 2016, adults who were among the highest earners were 5 percent more likely to proclaim that they were “very happy” compared to participants in the second-highest income group, the Post explained, adding that there was no evidence to suggest that happiness diminishes after a certain income point.

The decrease in happiness among participants with lower economic status may result from rising inequality, skyrocketing real estate values and decreased ability to pay for education, Jean Twenge, the paper’s lead author, told the Post.

