M&M's adds new purple candy character to represent 'acceptance and inclusivity'

M&M’s has a new "spokescandy" and she’s joining the brand’s iconic cast of characters.

The new character – whose name is Purple – resembles a peanut M&M candy piece and she was designed to represent acceptance and inclusivity with "her earnest self-expression," according to a press release issued by Mars, Incorporated.

Purple is the first new M&M’s character to be released in the last decade.

"There is so much about our new spokescandy that people can relate to and appreciate, including her willingness to embrace her true self," said Jane Hwang, global vice president at Mars Wrigley, in a statement.

"Our new character reminds us to celebrate what makes us unique," Hwang continued. "Our purpose story is just getting started and the introduction of our newest M&M's spokescandy is the next chapter, as the brand continues to delight fans with fun in a way only M&M's can."

Purple joins M&M’s cast of characters, including Red, Yellow, Orange, Green, Brown and Blue.

Yellow and Blue – both of whom were designed as male characters – were the only oval-shaped characters in the candy’s fictional cast.

Purple is the third female spokescandy in the lineup, following Green, who made her television debut in 1997, and Brown, who made her television debut in 2012.

Mars, Inc. described Purple as "quirky," "authentic" and "self-aware." She's also said to be a music lover, which can be seen in her social media debut, which included a musical performance that Mars entitled, "I’m Just Gonna Be Me."

Purple is voiced by American musician and songwriter Grace Kelly.

A character profile on M&M’s website said Purple doesn't like to work out, has had a number of embarrassing moments and believes in giving people chances.

When asked what advice she'd give her teenage self, Purple reportedly said, "Dance like no one is watching, until you realize someone is. Then stop immediately and pretend a fly was just attacking you."

Purple's character design also has her donning flat lace-up boots.

So far, Purple hasn't made an appearance on official M&M's packaging, but customers can order bulk-size purple M&M's in varying shades on mms.com.

Mars, Inc.'s press release said fans can expect a "refresh with updated looks and more nuanced personalities" in January 2023.