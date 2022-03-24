‘Mission: Impossible 7’ star Tom Cruise, Paramount at odds over film’s distribution model: report

Tom Cruise is said to be in a stalemate with Paramount Pictures over the distribution of "Mission: Impossible 7."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the "Top Gun: Maverick" lead isn’t happy that the studio is setting a 45-day theatrical window for the rollout of "M:I7" before the title lands on Paramount+, a decision that came amid numerous production delays related to COVID-19 that have stifled the film schedule, per multiple industry insiders the publication spoke to.

Given that he typically brings in a sizable return for studio productions, Cruise is looking for "M:I7" to be released through a more traditional model of a three-month window.

Cruise has reportedly retained lawyers to negotiate with Paramount while the film remains in production.

TOM CRUISE'S 'MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE' SEQUELS DELAYED YET AGAIN DUE TO COVID

"For [Cruise], 45 days is like going day-and-date," a source at Paramount told THR. "He also felt that setting a date when the movie could be seen on the service would discourage people from going to the theater."

The studio is reportedly set on waiting until "M:I7" is completed before completing negotiations with Cruise.

TOM CRUISE SPOTTED DANGLING FROM AIRPLANE WING WHILE FILMING 'MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 8'

In January, Paramount Pictures and Skydance announced that the release of "Mission: Impossible 7" will be pushed from September 2022 to July 14, 2023. "Mission: Impossible 8," previously set for July 2023, will instead open June 28, 2024.

To date, "M:I7" has reportedly already run up a budget of $290 million with tax incentives despite the fact it is yet to be completed. It began its film schedule in Italy in a region that was hit particularly hard by the pandemic.

Insiders told the outlet that Cruise has even "persuaded" Paramount Pictures’ current CEO Brian Robbins to throw more money behind "Mission: Impossible."

The studio’s former head honcho, Jim Gianopulos, was allegedly fired for putting his relationship with Cruise ahead of the company’s desire to shorten the "M:I7" theatrical release.

'MISSION IMPOSSIBLE' SCRAPS PLANS TO FILM 7TH AND 8TH INSTALLMENTS BACK-TO-BACK DUE TO CORONAVIRUS: REPORT

"Jim was bridging between what [Paramount’s] Shari [Redstone] and [President and CEO] Bob [Bakish] wanted and what Jim felt was the right thing to do," one source claimed. "Part of the reason [Jim] is gone is that Shari and Bob thought they could wave a magic wand."

"Tom is so committed to theatrical," the source said of Cruise’s penchant for heritage film rollouts.

The eighth and final installment of the film franchise is also underway in a double-duty capacity from Cruise and film writer-director Christopher McQuarrie.

Reps for Cruise and McQuarrie did not immediately respond to FOX Business's request for comment.

TOM CRUISE BREAKS SILENCE ON HIS CORONAVIRUS RANT TO 'MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE' CREW

"Tom looks at [the money] he delivers to the studio," one studio executive said, per THR. "Why wouldn’t you go do whatever you want? Who’s going to tell you not to?"

"It’s not always in the best interest of the budget, but he is incredibly detailed and willing to put in an enormous amount of time and effort on every aspect," added a source connected to "M:I7."

"The guy does give every ounce of his being to this endeavor," another insider said.

"Mission: Impossible: Fallout" from 2018 is the highest-grossing movie of the series, having raked in some $791.6 million in worldwide box office.

As a whole, the "Mission Impossible" franchise has grossed over $3.5 billion for Paramount.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"You would make [‘Mission: Impossible’] 7 and 8 even if you had a full slate," a studio insider told THR. "They weren’t crazy expensive by the standards of Marvel, of Bond."

Paramount did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.