Missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe is real estate company employee who commuted to DC

A Massachusetts mother of three who vanished New Year’s Day after leaving her home to catch a flight to her job in Washington, D.C., is a real estate company employee who commuted to the nation’s capital.

Ana Walshe, 39, of Cohasset, was reported missing Wednesday after leaving her home around 4 a.m. New Year's Day to get into a rideshare heading to Logan International Airport in Boston, Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley told reporters Friday.

"We are actively assisting the local authorities in their ongoing search for our beloved colleague, Ana, and are praying for her safe return," her employer, Tishman Speyer, said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

A LinkedIn profile belonging to Walshe says she started working there as a regional general manager in February 2022.

But detectives confirmed Friday Walshe never got on a plane this week and searches of her properties in Cohasset, Massachusetts, and in Washington, D.C., turned up no signs of her.

Quigley said Walshe has three young children, ages 2 to 6.

"It’s been reported that she was called to D.C. to handle some type of emergency at one of the properties that she manages, that is why she was attempting to go to D.C. early," he said. "She did have a flight booked for the third, but she never got on that flight."

Police describe Walshe as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing around 115 pounds.

"She has brown hair, brown eyes and has an olive complexion," they said. "It is believed that she speaks with an Eastern European accent."