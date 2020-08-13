Carl Icahn leaves NYC, relocates business to Florida

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has left the Big Apple for the sandy beaches and warm climate of Florida.

Icahn left New York City to become the first tenant in the new Milton Tower, located in Sunny Isles Beach, after entering into a lease agreement for the 23,463-square-foot office space, Milton Tower confirmed to FOX Business.

He and his business, Icahn Enterprises, will take up roughly one-fifth of the 102,000-square-foot building, including the 12th floor and penthouse.

Hunter Gary, the senior managing director of Icahn Enterprises, said the decision was an easy one, saying the office space fits "the unique dynamics of our company."

Originally, Milton Tower, which was completed in March 2020, was tailored to family offices, Guy Gil, executive director of J. Milton & Associates told FOX Business.

However, after the deal with Icahn was made, it opened up the possibility to create more of a "boutique building" where they can "cater to his [Icahn's] type of clientele." Gil said that although the building is smaller than a traditional Manhattan skyscraper, it still offers the same luxury amenities.

The building is now considering offering bigger spaces to fewer clients if requested, he said, adding that the boutique set up is helpful as the coronavirus pandemic progresses.

“Our boutique building has fewer tenants inside elevators and common areas, which certainly lower any direct contact, versus larger buildings which can’t offer this feature, which helps maintain social distancing," he said.

As leasing continues, Milton Tower says it will customize spaces for businesses, including executive suites ranging in size from 3,000- to 13,900-square-feet per floor.

“We are aimed to work with tenants such as Icahn Enterprises that are seeking a sophisticated, secure and hi-tech office space in Sunny Isles Beach," said J. Milton & Associates CEO Joseph Milton.

The building has floor-to-ceiling glass windows and direct ocean, Intracoastal and city views, according to the company. It is equipped with a ground floor café, Wi-Fi-connected common areas, onsite fitness center, six-floor parking garage, outdoor terraces, dedicated emergency power, and electric vehicle charging stations.

All the amenities are still operational, according to Gil, who said even the gym, in particular, is frequently cleaned.

