Mila Kunis, Demi Moore star in hilarious ad spoofing high school reunion

Mila Kunis and Demi Moore have teamed up for a cheeky new ad for AT&T.

In the minute-long clip, the two actresses are seen at a banquet hall full of people attending a high school reunion. The stars are seated with old friends at separate tables as a man stands on stage, doling out superlatives for the former students.

"And now for our high school's most admired alum," the man says as the camera pans to Kunis' table, where her pals encourage her to stand up and be prepared to be called on stage.

"Shut up," she says as she rises from her seat and approaches the stage. "This is so embarrassing. Guys, don't make a scene."

Over at Moore's table, she tells her friends, "There's no way it's me," before asking, "Was that good acting?"

After a friend confirms that her performance was an indicator that she has the award in the bag, Moore also stands and walks toward the stage.

"You know her, you love her, you wish you could be her," says the announcer as the two actresses notice one another walking to accept the award, exchanging tense glances.

"It's Anna Gomez!" announces the man on stage, prompting the crowd to cheer loudly. "Our first gagillionaire."

"Who?" Moore, 59, asks as Kunis, 38, adds: "Gagill-- gagillia-what?"

The announcer explains that Anna took the cake because of her use of AT&T's Fiber, giving her "the fastest internet with hyper-gates speeds."

"So her family has super fast gaming, and they stream movies in 8K," he adds.

"I watch so many movies," Anna says, accepting her bouquet and another round of applause from her peers.

"I had no idea that we went to the same high school," Moore says to Kunis.

"We have a lot in common," responds the star, who is now married to Ashton Kutcher, Moore's ex-husband.

Moore was married to the 43-year-old actor from 2005-2013, separating in 2011, while he and Kunis wed in 2015. They now share two children: Wyatt Isabelle, 7, and Dmitri Portwood, 5.

"Please get off my stage," says the announcer to the stars before Anna asks: "Who were those women?"