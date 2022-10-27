Mighty bite: Pumpkin spice and gingerbread flavored crackers could give new life to seasonal spreads

Seasonal spreads just got a bit swankier.

Raincoast crisps by Lesley Stowe now come in two new holiday flavors: pumpkin spice, plus gingerbread and spiced pear — and for a limited time only.

The crackers are crafted in small batches.

Each box contains its batch and unit number on the label.

"The original artisan crispbread cracker [is] perfect for grazing boards or solo snacking," the company said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Raincoast crisps are baked from scratch in small batches, and they’re recognized for the nuts, seeds and fruits that are visible throughout each cracker."

A spokesperson for raincoast crisps said the company's gingerbread and spiced pear cracker curates a "classic holiday combination."

The company suggested pairing the crisp with different cheeses such as ricotta, mild blue and triple crème.

The gingerbread and spiced pear crackers may also go well with fresh figs, maple syrup and pear butter, the company suggested.

The pumpkin spice crackers include hints of cinnamon, raisins and pecans for a "warm and wonderful fall profile," the company said.

The brand suggested that consumers try ricotta cheese and bacon jam on top, to accentuate the flavors of pumpkin spice.

The pumpkin spice cracker may also be a good match with smoked cheddar cheese, Canadian ricotta, Brie and pepper, prosciutto and balsamic jelly.

The new holiday crackers are available at various retailers, including Whole Foods and Kroger.