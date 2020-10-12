Michigan county partners with Shipt to launch free grocery delivery service for seniors

One county in Michigan has launched a new program to help senior citizens get their food delivered in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Macomb County Office of Senior Services announced a new partnership with Shipt, an online grocery service.

"To help keep you safe and healthy, we’ve partnered with Shipt to give you a year of unlimited same-day delivery from local stores for free," the office said.

County residents over 60 get a free, one-year membership to the delivery service.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel told FOX2 they are the first municipality in the entire country to have launched such a program.

"Eight thousand seniors we deal with on an individual basis that have challenges and needs," he told FOX2.

County officials said Shipt will provide same-day grocery delivery from local stores using a community of reliable shoppers.

Shipt gives people the option to purchase groceries, pet supplies, or other essentials before delivering it to one's door.

In order to use the service, a senior can use Shipt's app, website, or just call at 1 (205) 502-2500.

Shipt will take the order, shop at a local store, and then bring it straight to the senior's home.

"It has to be $35 or more as a purchase," Hackel told FOX2. "If it is less than that, you have to add $7 to that."

Anyone interested in signing up for the free membership is encouraged to contact the Macomb County Office of Senior Services at 586-469-5228 by Nov. 10, 2020, or by visiting their website to fill out a form.

Shipt memberships will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

