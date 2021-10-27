Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Notorious 'Halloween' villain Michael Myers accused of being 'homophobic' in latest movie

'Halloween Kills' opened last week and features a scene where a gay couple is murdered by Michael Myers

One of Halloween’s staple villains, Michael Myers, is being branded as "homophobic" in the latest iteration of the "Halloween" horror movie franchise. 

"Michael Myers is homophobic," reads one comment on Twitter, another states, "HALLOWEEN KILLS WAS SO GOOD BUT WHY DID MICHAEL HAVE TO KILL THE ONE GAY COUPLE."

This image released by Universal Pictures shows the character Michael Myers in "Halloween Kills," directed by David Gordon Green. (Ryan Green/Universal Pictures via AP) (Ryan Green/Universal Pictures via AP / AP Newsroom)

"Halloween Kills" was released last week, and features a scene where the bloodthirsty serial killer murders a gay couple. 

The tweets appear to have been written in jest, but they, and others like them, have opened the floodgates of criticisms on the claim and debate on whether the fictional murderer could be "homophobic." 

One LGBTQ publication, Gaymer, also posted an op-ed squelching claims that the notorious villain is homophobic, noting that "the way he handles the death of the gay couple in the latest film feels no different to how he butchers Bob, Annie and Lynda in the original Halloween." 

"If there’s one thing that anyone who is a fan of the Halloween series knows it’s this: Michael Myers origin is a mystery beyond him being the human form of pure evil. He kills because that’s just what he does. He is a man of blood and flesh (at least, from what we know so far in this remake) and the only thing that drives him is suffering and misfortune," the op-ed states.