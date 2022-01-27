Michael Avenatti trial: Stormy Daniels testifies against attorney accused of bilking her out of nearly $300K

Stormy Daniels took the stand Thursday in the trial against her former attorney , Michael Avenatti, who is representing himself against allegations that he bilked the adult film star out of nearly $300,000 in book proceedings.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, faced off against the now-disgraced attorney in the New York City federal court house, where Avenatti is standing trial on charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Avenatti – who fired his lawyers midday on Tuesday – will cross-examine Daniels after prosecutors first have the chance to question her.

Prosecutors allege Avenatti cheated Daniels of nearly $300,000 she was owed from an $800,000 advance as part of her book deal.

The 50-year-old denies it, saying it was always understood that he would share in the proceeds of some of Daniels’ projects, including the writing of her autobiography, particularly because an agreement the pair signed only required Daniels to pay him $100.

Avenatti became well known nationally in 2018 as he represented Daniels in lawsuits against former President Donald Trump.

