Miami TSA finds bag of snakes hidden in passenger's pants

A passenger has been busted at Miami International Airport for trying to get onto an airplane with a bag of snakes in their pants.

The TSA shared images of the reptiles on X, writing that officers in Florida "detected this bag of snakes hidden in a passenger’s pants at a checkpoint" on Friday.

It added that U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Miami-Dade police were called in to assist and the snakes were "turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission."

The incident was not the first time someone has attempted to smuggle a snake onto a plane in Florida.

In late 2022, the TSA says a woman tried to bring a boa constrictor named "Bartholomew" through security at Tampa International Airport and had claimed it was her "emotional support pet."

"TSA notified the airline, which ruled that there was not going to be a snake on their plane!" a TSA spokesperson said at the time.

That snake was concealed in a carry-on bag.