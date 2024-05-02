Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Airports
Published

Miami TSA finds bag of snakes hidden in passenger's pants

Reptiles found on passenger trying to board flight at Miami International Airport

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for May 2

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

A passenger has been busted at Miami International Airport for trying to get onto an airplane with a bag of snakes in their pants. 

The TSA shared images of the reptiles on X, writing that officers in Florida "detected this bag of snakes hidden in a passenger’s pants at a checkpoint" on Friday. 

It added that U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Miami-Dade police were called in to assist and the snakes were "turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission." 

The incident was not the first time someone has attempted to smuggle a snake onto a plane in Florida. 

FIREARMS INTERCEPTED AT AIRPORT SECURITY CHECKPOINTS NATIONWIDE SURGED TO RECORD TOTAL IN 2023, TSA SAYS

Snakes found by TSA at Miami airport

Snakes found hidden in a bag inside a passenger's pants at Miami International Airport on Friday, April 26.  (TSA )

 In late 2022, the TSA says a woman tried to bring a boa constrictor named "Bartholomew" through security at Tampa International Airport and had claimed it was her "emotional support pet." 

TSA FINDS 17 BULLETS HIDDEN INSIDE BABY DIAPER 

TSA finds snakes at Florida airport

TSA says the snakes have been "turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission." (TSA)

"TSA notified the airline, which ruled that there was not going to be a snake on their plane!" a TSA spokesperson said at the time. 

Snake inside suitcase at Tampa airport

A boa constrictor was found inside a suitcase at Tampa International Airport in December 2022. (TSA)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS        

That snake was concealed in a carry-on bag. 