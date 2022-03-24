Miami Beach bans evening alcohol sales after spring break spirals into violence

Miami Beach City officials announced a ban on alcohol sales after 6 pm in areas with a curfew in response to multiple spring break shootings. The city plans to enforce the ban starting Thursday and will carry into Friday and Saturday night as well.

"The sale or distribution of any alcoholic beverage(s) for off-premises consumption, with or without payment or consideration therefor, shall be prohibited in the curfew area after 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, after 6 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022; and after 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022," said the city's office of Marketing & Communications in Wednesday's statement.

The alcohol ban comes days after city officials approved the curfew for the upcoming weekend after a combined five people were shot in two different incidents that left police officers injured.

Monjurul Alam, Mini Mart owner, in South Beach, expressed his displeasure with the curfew, knowing the negative impact it will have on his business.

"This is the most peak time, 6 .p.m. to 8 .p.m.," Alam tells WSVN. "This is the most peak time for us. When we finish going through these rules, we're going to lose a lot of money. I agree that we need safety also, but if it is continuous, it will be super, super, hard for us, but if it’s two, three days, I think it’s OK."

The curfew along with the alcohol ban will remain active through Monday, March 28. As of now, there is no indication of an extension through next week.