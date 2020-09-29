MGM says it can safely host conventions during COVID-19

MGM Resorts doesn’t want it to be a gamble for visitors to attend events at its properties.

The Las Vegas-based hotel and casino owner released its “convene with confidence” plan Tuesday to safely host meetings and conventions at its U.S. properties.

The plan includes a “multi-layered health screening process” with on-site rapid molecular COVID-19 tests that provide results in about 20 minutes, according to MGM.

Meal and break times at events will be carefully planned in order to “optimize guest movement,” according to MGM. The resorts will offer pre-packaged meals for attendees at events.

The properties will be able to host in-person, virtual or hybrid events. Digital pre-registration will be conducted in advance, and scheduling will be used to help with distancing any time physical registration desks are required.

MGM has also adjusted its floor plans to allow more physical distancing, and “high touch points” are disinfected regularly. Hand sanitizer is available in busy areas.

Bill Hornbuckle, president and CEO of MGM Resorts, said the plan is the culmination of months of work with experts and new technology.

“With this program, we are taking another step forward in safely providing a level of entertainment, amenities and service not seen since before the pandemic began,” Hornbuckle said in a press release.

Additionally, MGM has a seven-point safety plan in place that includes precautions like employee temperature checks, requiring masks for all employees and guests and using physical barriers to ensure social distancing.

MGM has 30 hotels and destination casinos. Most have reopened since the coronavirus pandemic slowed travel worldwide and forced them to shut down. Two more, the Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas, are due to reopen Wednesday. Still, the company said last month that it was laying off 18,000 employees.