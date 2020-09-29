Expand / Collapse search
California wildfire burns through Napa Valley wineries, resorts as Glass Fire rages

At least 113 structures have been destroyed and over 8,500 are threatened by the fire

Copenhagen Consensus Center Director Bjorn Lomborg provides insight into what's causing wildfires in California.

Fire suppression is bigger cause for wildfires than global warming: Environmentalist

Copenhagen Consensus Center Director Bjorn Lomborg provides insight into what’s causing wildfires in California.

An explosive wildfire that's raging in areas north of San Francisco has damaged iconic landmarks in the famed Napa Valley region, including wineries and parts of a luxury resort.

Cal Fire said Monday night the Glass Fire that's raging through Napa and Sonoma counties has tripled in size, burning at least 36,236 acres while remaining 0% contained.

"The fire has expanded into Sonoma County at a dangerous rate of spread," the agency said.

As of Monday night, officials said that 113 structures have been destroyed and over 8,500 are threatened by the blaze, which began on Sunday and quickly spread.

An air tanker drops retardant on the Glass Fire burning in Calistoga, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Flames from the blaze reached the Meadowood Napa Valley Resort in St. Helena.

A chimney stands, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the Restaurant at Meadowood, which burned in the Glass Fire, in St. Helena, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Firefighters tried to save it but a spokesman for the luxury hotel told KTVU FOX 2 that several buildings on the 250-acre property were damaged, including the main one that houses its Michelin three-star restaurant.

San Francisco Chronicle reporter Dustin Gardiner tweeted a video Monday saying that "most of the large buildings are standing, but the tennis complex is on fire."

Luke Wagner with the Big Bear Fire Department told FOX40 his team arrived at the Meadowood Resort with swirling winds, falling ash and lots of smoke to try and save what they could.

“Was impacted pretty well by fire at that point but we had a 20-person strike team that we sent up there to get to work on it. Thought we put in some pretty darn good work. We worked on it for about two hours to get the fire taken care of,” Wagner told FOX40.

Not far from the Meadowood Estate, a portion of the castle at the world-famous Tuscany-style Castello di Amarosa in Calistoga was damaged by flames.

Cellar worker Jose Juan Perez sprays water on burning debris at Castello di Amorosa, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Calistoga, Calif., which was damaged in the Glass Fire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Owner Dario Sattui told KGO-TV he "should have stayed up all night" and didn't think the flames would jump a highway.

Charred wine bottles rest at Castello di Amorosa, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Calistoga, Calif., which was damaged in the Glass Fire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

"The lab is gone, offices are gone, the wine was destroyed," Sattui said.

The mansion-like Chateau Boswell winery in St. Helena also went up in flames on Sunday night.

Cellar worker Jose Juan Perez extinguishes hotspots at Castello di Amorosa, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Calistoga, Calif., which was damaged in the Glass Fire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

The winery is a familiar landmark along the Silverado Trail road running the length of the Napa Valley.

A charred rose is seen in front of the destroyed Chateau Boswell Winery in St. Helena, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

The luxury resort Calistoga Ranch was also impacted, with ranch spokesperson Jessica Rothschild telling SF Gate the five-star resort was "extensively damaged by the fire."

Photos from state Sen. Bill Dodd show some of the destroyed structures on the property.

This latest blaze struck midway through the region's traditional grape-harvesting season, with many growers saying they would forgo a 2020 vintage.

The 475 vintners in Napa Valley alone account for just 4% of the state’s grape harvest but, according to Reuters, half the retail value of all California wines sold.

Charred wine bottles rest at Castello di Amorosa, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Calistoga, Calif., which was damaged in the Glass Fire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Lamborn Family Vineyards, located east of St. Helena, is also at risk from the second fire in a month after the LNU Fire. Smoke from that blaze tainted its entire crop, so there will be no 2020 vintage.

“If we lost our property that would be icing on the cake,” Brian Lamborn of Lamborn Family Vineyards told KTVU. “It’s a huge loss for anyone but for Lamborn family, a small family winery it would be truly devastating.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in three counties -- Napa, Sonoma and Shasta -- because of the Glass Fire and Zogg Fire further up north.

People gather to watch as the Glass Fire burns above in the hills of Calistoga, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

Utility Pacific Gas and Electric said 37,000 customers were without power in the areas of the fire by Monday evening.

In Napa County, there were 288 customers whose power had been intentionally cut as a public safety power shutoff while the rest were caused by fires.

The Glass Fire is one of nearly 30 wildfires burning around California, and the National Weather Service (NWS) warned that hot, dry conditions with strong Santa Ana winds could remain a fire danger in Southern California into Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.