MGM Resorts chooses Clorox as ‘Official Guest Disinfectant and Hand Sanitizer’

MGM Resorts is officially going “Clorox Clean.”

The international hotel chain announced it partnered with The Clorox Company, which will become an exclusive provider of disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer for MGM.

According to the hotel chain’s news release, the wipes and dispensible hand sanitizer will be distributed throughout guest-accessible areas, including restaurants, casino floors and other shared spaces in MGM-owned properties.

More than 20 MGM Resorts in Las Vegas and the rest of the U.S. will reportedly be covered by the partnership.

Interestingly, the brand’s “portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings in the United States and Macau,” and 14 of those open hotels are in Las Vegas, according to MGM’s website.

"The health and safety of guests and employees remains our top priority," MGM Resorts Vice President of Administration John Flynn said, in a statement.

"Disinfecting and hand sanitizing are key components of our Seven-Point Safety Plan, and Clorox's century of expertise and [being a] trusted brand make it a valuable ally in our ongoing mission to build confidence at our resorts and help keep guests and employees safer."

MGM’s Seven-Point Safety Plan includes health and safety measures that are meant to protect guests and employees from coronavirus, including enhanced cleaning, air filtration, temperature checks, personal protective equipment, social distancing and contactless payments.

Heath Rigsby, the vice president of the out of home division at The Clorox Company, issued a statement about the importantance of having clean surfaces and hands in MGM’s news release.

In his own words: "Disinfectants and hand sanitizers continue to play an important role in reducing the spread of germs and giving consumers peace of mind that their health, safety and well-being are a top priority."

This exclusive partnership between MGM and comes nearly a year after the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a global pandemic.

Las Vegas hotels and casinos reopened in June after three months of closure.

The state of Nevada has more than 294,280 confirmed cases of coronavirus while the U.S. as a whole has more than 28.7 million positive cases reported, according to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard.