Methanol appears in more hand sanitizers, FDA warns

Methanol, a substance often used to create fuel and antifreeze, was found in more hand sanitizers Wednesday, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration recall notice.

The agency alerted consumers that a voluntary recall had been initiated for certain lots of Scentsational Soaps & Candles, Inc.'s scented hand sanitizers after discovering the presence of the toxic ingredient. The agency also discovered the presence of benzene and acetaldehyde.

Overall, the recall covers five lots of the Scentsational Soaps & Candles scented hand sanitizers from the Black and White Collection and Photo Real Collection and three of Ulta Beauty Collection scented hand sanitizer spray.

The products were sold in TJ Maxx and Marshalls, which are owned by TJX Companies, Inc., as well as in Ulta Beauty stores nationwide.

According to the FDA notice, Ulta Beauty has since removed the recalled Ulta Beauty Collection product from its stores and online.

Representatives for the TJX Companies, Inc. did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

"As the owners of the company, my wife and I want to reassure consumers and our customers that we are doing absolutely everything possible to carry out this recall efficiently and effectively and ensure it does not happen again," Steve Morrison of Scentsational Soaps & Candles said in a statement.

It's a problem the FDA has seen time and time again over the course of the pandemic. Last summer, the agency created a rolling list of potentially dangerous hand sanitizers after observing an increase in sanitizers that purportedly contained ethanol but tested positive for methanol.

The agency's list – which has since amounted to 236 products – came as consumers were relying on the alcohol-based substance more than ever before.

"Methanol is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizers and must not be used due to its toxic effects," the FDA said in July.

Substantial exposure to methanol can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death, according to the FDA.

Consumers experiencing symptoms should seek "immediate treatment," the agency said.

Scentsational Soaps & Candles, Inc., notified its direct customers and asked that they remove the recalled products from commerce immediately, according to the FDA.