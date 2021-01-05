Methanol now contaminating rubbing alcohol, FDA says

Methanol -- a substance often used to create fuel and antifreeze -- is now finding its way into rubbing alcohol, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Essaar Inc. is voluntarily recalling a lot of its Soho Fresh 70% Rubbing Alcohol after the FDA discovered it had been contaminated with the toxic chemical, according to a warning notice posted on the agency's website.

Essaar's Soho Fresh rubbing alcohol, which was packaged in a 33.81 oz. clear plastic bottle, was distributed to retails stores nationwide, the FDA said.

Monday's recall notice came after the agency recently expanded its recall list of potentially dangerous hand sanitizers again due to the potential presence of methanol.

The FDA has been adding to the continuously updated list, which now includes over 220 products, since June when the agency observed an increase in hand sanitizers that purportedly contained ethanol but tested positive for methanol contamination.

The FDA has continually warned that the chemical is "not an acceptable ingredient" in such products due to the fact that it can be toxic and life-threatening when ingested.

Substantial exposure to methanol can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death, according to the FDA.

Anyone who uses the chemical on their hand is "at risk" the FDA said in the Monday notice. However, those who ingest the product, either on accident or as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, "are most at risk for methanol poisoning."

To date, there have been no reports of any adverse events related to Essaar's recall.

According to the FDA, the company is alerting distributors and customers and arranging for the recalled product to be returned.

Consumers who have the recalled product urged to stop using it and to either discard it or return it.

