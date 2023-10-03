Meta, Ray-Ban launch new AI glasses with high-tech features

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, and sunglasses maker, Ray-Ban, have partnered to create a new and improved pair of artificial intelligence-powered sunglasses that can record, make calls and more.

The second-generation Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses will be available for purchase online and in retail stores starting on Oct. 17, and comes two years after the two brands launched their first AI accessory.

Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are designed for documenting special moments with a 12MP camera, built-in speakers and a five-microphone system, according to Meta’s news release and product page.

AI, AUTOMATION MORE LIKELY TO NEGATIVELY AFFECT WOMEN WORKERS THAN MEN: STUDY

Wearers of the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses can livestream, play music or podcasts, send messages or make calls utilizing social media.

Meta claims the camera built into the "next-generation" glasses can snap photos or record 1080p video up to 60 seconds.

The social media giant also reports that the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses have been designed with "improved audio," including extended bass that sounds louder, higher maximum volume options and directional speakers.

Meta AI, an integrated artificial intelligence assistant, has been built into the smart glasses as well to provide hands-free help.

Owners of the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses can activate Meta AI by saying, "Hey Meta," and dictating what they need done, including control settings.

BATHROOM-CLEANING ROBOT BUILT FOR COMMERCIAL BUSINESSES GIVES CONSUMERS HOPE FOR AI MAID

Customers have five frame color options to choose from, including a matte black and shiny black, and three transparent colors in blue (jeans), black (rebel black) and brown (caramel).

Meta says the new Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses provide customers over 150 different custom frame and lens combinations thanks to Ray-Ban’s portfolio of varied frames. The glass can be equipped with prescription lenses if needed.

Additional features Meta has highlighted about the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses include the tech eyewear’s maximum battery life of 36 hours, an upgraded processor, an overall slimmer and lighter design.

The starting price for the new Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses is $299.

100 WHITE CASTLE LOCATIONS TO GET ROBOT FRY COOKS THAT COOK FASTER AND MAKE MORE FOOD

Meta partnered with Ray-Ban’s parent company, EssilorLuxottica, an Italian-French corporation that specializes in the design, manufacturing and distribution of luxury eyeglasses and corrective lenses, on both iterations of the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

The first-generation Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses debuted in September 2021 and provided customers 20 style combinations at select retail stores in the U.S., Canada, U.K, Ireland, Italy and Australia.

The global smart glasses market was projected to have an estimated $218.9 million value in 2022, according to Report Linker, a French market research firm that has closely monitored the growing industry.

Report Linker believes the smart glasses market could have a compound annual growth rate of 9.5% from 2023 to 2028, according to its latest trend analysis.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Smart glasses are a specific category of wearable technology that use augmented reality (AR) to give the wearer’s glasses digital displays," the market research firm wrote. "The product works as a smartphone extension, showing notifications and allowing quick actions similar to a smartwatch."

Report Linker states investments are furthering the growth of the smart glasses market, and that the industry has attracted Millennial and Gen Z consumers.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % META META PLATFORMS INC. 305.58 +4.64 +1.54%

Competitors of the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses include various consumer tech manufacturers, such as the headphone and speaker company Bose, the gaming equipment company Razer and the computer company Lenovo.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Several other smaller brands exist in the emerging niche market.