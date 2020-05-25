Americans flock to beaches, boardwalks as officials urge coronavirus social distancing

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Popular getaway spots including the Ocean City, Maryland, boardwalk were packed this weekend as Americans took advantage of loosening coronavirus restrictions to celebrate Memorial Day weekend.

People flocked to Ocean City's beach and boardwalk on Saturday, many without masks. Ocean City police was on the lookout for groups of 10 or more people, which are prohibited.

"We have officers on horseback, foot patrol and vehicle patrol," Ashley Miller, spokesperson with Ocean City police, told CBS Baltimore. "If we do see groups of ten or more, we remind them that it is a violation of the governor's order. Depending on the situation, we would determine what kind of action would be taken."

While many Americans heading outdoors are abiding by the task force guidelines, a packed party at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri where revelers were not wearing masks went viral Sunday.

White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx warned "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace that she is "very concerned" about people who may go out this long weekend and not follow social distancing guidelines.

"We know that it's important for people to socially interact, but we also know it's important that we have to have masks on if we're less than six feet and that we have to maintain that six feet distance," Birx said. "We know being outside does help, we know sun does help in killing the virus, but that doesn't change the fact that people need to be responsible and maintain that distance."

