Memorial Day deals on appliances, furniture, mattresses, tech

Memorial Day 2022 will be observed on Monday, May 30.

American consumers who view the federal holiday as an opportunity to stock up on big-ticket goods are already looking for sales. Appliances, furniture, mattresses and tech are four categories where Memorial Day shoppers traditionally search for deals.

While not every retailer has published their Memorial Day catalogs, here are a few companies that have already determined which items are going on sale around the holiday.

Appliances

Home Depot: Shoppers can get up to 30% off on select appliances at Home Depot, including ovens, stoves, microwaves, dishwashers, refrigerators, freezers, washers and dryers, vacuums, air conditioners, fans and dehumidifiers. The sale is running through Wednesday, May 11. A larger Memorial Day sale will kick off on Thursday, May 19, according to Home Depot’s website.

Lowe's: There are more than 2,600 appliances listed on Lowe’s "Special Values" list. Shoppers can save hundreds of dollars on select refrigerators, washers and dryers, ranges, dishwashers, freezers and ice makers. Some sales end on May 11 while others are online exclusives.

Sears: Select appliances at Sears are eligible for an "extra 10% off" through "various sellers" and dates, according to the department store’s Appliance Deals webpage, which includes floor care products, refrigerators, washers and dryers, dishwashers, freezers and ice makers, and cooking appliances. Certain brands that have been marked as online exclusives, such as Kenmore and Danby Kitchen, are being discounted by up to 41%.

Furniture

Ashley HomeStore: Customers of Ashley HomeStore can find a large selection of discounted furniture on its seasonal savings webpage. Pieces that are currently on sale include dressers, chests and accent chairs under $400, bathroom storage under $99, dining tables starting at $238, recliners starting at $329.99, and sofas starting at $399.99.

Raymour & Flanigan: Furniture retailer Raymour & Flanigan is offering up to 35% off on select furniture items for Memorial Day. The company’s website also notes that it’ll have rugs, decor and lighting available for 25% off. Other departments will have limited-time sales, including 10% off on sleeper sofas, bedroom and dining room sets.

Rooms to Go: Shoppers on the hunt for new furniture can take a look at Rooms to Go, which has bedroom accents on sale starting at $88, dining room accents on sale for up to 30% off, entertainment console tables on sale starting at $144, rugs for up to 40% off, nursery items for up to 25% off, and kids décor starting at $58. The chain also has a living room and outdoor patio furniture on sale.

Mattresses

Amerisleep: The Memorial Day sale at Amerisleep is offering up to $1,300 on hybrid beds and up to $3,000 off on adjustable bed packages. Customers can also save up to 25% on pillows, sheets and protectors, and save up to 15% on blankets, toppers and seat cushions. Amerisleep’s Memorial Day sale will run through Tuesday, May 31.

Casper: E-commerce mattress company Casper has a wide selection on beds and accessories. Select mattresses are 30% off while select pillows are 40% off and select blankets and duvets are 50% off. Platform beds, mattress covers, sheets, adjustable bases and sleep masks are also on sale. Each item’s make and model year determines how much it’s discounted.

Mattress Firm: Need a new mattress or bedding? Mattress Firm is hosting "its biggest Memorial Day sale ever" with a summer savings event where customers can find a variety of bedtime solutions. According to a press release, shoppers can save up to $500 on king mattresses, or they can "get a queen bed for the price of a twin." Free adjustable bases are being offered to "qualifying" purchases. The sale will run through Tuesday, May 31.

Tech and electronics

Amazon: The e-commerce giant is offering limited-time deals on namesake consumer tech products, including its Fire TV Stick, Echo and Echo Dot speakers, Echo Show smart display, Echo Buds earbuds, Blink Smart Home cameras and doorbells and eero Wi-Fi routers. The company has also marked down its Insignia and Omni Fire TVs made by up to 41%. Countless other non-Amazon-owned tech products are being sold on the platform as well.

Best Buy: Thousands of gadgets are on Best Buy’s "Deals Discovered" webpage, where customers can save tens or hundreds of dollars. The consumer tech chain has current sales running on Apple products, TVs, laptops, cellphones, prepaid phones, smart appliances, headphones, wearable tech, soundbars, desktops, printers, cameras and PC gaming accessories.

Target: Target customers have more than 5,400 tech products to choose from on the company’s "Electronics Deals" webpage. The items range from video games, TVs, cellphone and accessory deals, headphones, audio, cameras, tablets, Chromebooks and laptops, printers, smart home gadgets and wearable tech. Trending deal items include Apple Airpods, Samsung 4K TVs, Roku Streaming Media Players and more.