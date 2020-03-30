Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bid farewell to 'Sussex Royal' brand

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are bidding farewell to the "Sussex Royal" brand as they begin their lives separate from the Royal Family, according to social media and a report.

The Sussexes will no longer be working members of the Royal Family as of Tuesday. Although they will keep their titles of Duke and Duchess, they have will forego the "Sussex Royal" brand through which they have shared much of their work, Page Six reported, citing a statement from a spokesperson for the Sussexes.

"As was agreed with The Royal Family, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use the name Sussex Royal for their charitable organisation, Instagram or website," a spokesperson told the outlet. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend the next few months focusing on their family and continuing to do what they can, safely and privately, to support and work with their pre-existing charitable commitments while developing their future non-profit organisation."

The couple, who have a young child, Archie, together, shared a goodbye post to their 11.3 million Sussex Royal Instagram followers. The post, the spokesperson said, would "mark their 31st March transition from ‘working’ Members of the Royal Family."

As for their latest philanthropic venture, Markle and Harry have hired one of Melinda Gates' longtime employees to spearhead the project.

Catherine St-Laurent is moving on after five years with Gates' Pivotal Ventures, preceded by three-and-a-half years with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, according to a Page Six report and her LinkedIn page.

St-Laurent wrote in an email to associates and friends she'll be working as their chief of staff and executive director.

The outlet also recently revealed that the Sussexes have moved from their longtime sanctuary in Canada to Los Angeles.

News of their decision to reside in the states apparently prompted President Trump to tweet on Sunday.

"I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom," he wrote. "It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!"

