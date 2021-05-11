Meghan Markle, Prince Harry partner with Procter & Gamble years after she asked company to change ‘sexist’ ad

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have set out on yet another business venture.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation announced on Tuesday that they're partnering with consumer goods corporation Procter & Gamble (P&G).

According to a post on the foundation's website, the "multi-year global partnership" is set to "focus on gender equality, more inclusive online spaces, and resilience and impact through sport."

"Building on Archewell Foundation’s work with organizations such as Girls Inc. and National Women’s Law Center, the partnership will elevate the voices of adolescent girls to ensure their point of view and lived experience is heard at the tables where decisions are made," said the online statement. "Expanding on P&G’s collaboration with Promundo, together we will underscore the importance of engaging men and boys in the drive for gender equity throughout society and encourage shared caregiving at home so everyone in the family can thrive."

Additionally, the royal duo will continue their work to foster safe spaces online with P&G.

Harry, 36, and Markle, 39, have set the goal of "building a better online environment that unlocks positive, compassionate, and creative spaces" with P&G.

Furthermore, the partnership will expand on Harry's passion for sports and "leverage the platform of Para sport to increase visibility and inclusivity."

Achewell's statement concluded: "Based on shared values, this partnership is focused on doing more (and doing better, together) for communities, for equality, and for our global collective wellbeing—one compassionate act at a time."

No additional details on the partnership were provided, but according to a statement shared online by P&G, more details will be announced "in the weeks and months ahead as P&G and Archewell Foundation work to do more for our communities."

When Markle was just 11, she called on the company to alter a "very sexist" dish soap advertisement that included the line, "Mothers around America are fighting greasy pots and pans." Ultimately, Procter & Gamble changed it to "People all over America."

The former "Suits" actress has spoken about the letter in various interviews. During a 2019 panel discussion, she said: "Truth be told, at 11 I don't think I even knew what sexism meant. I just knew that something struck me internally that was telling me it was wrong, and I knew that it was wrong. And using that as my moral compass and moving through from the age of 11, at that age I was able to change this commercial."

In 1993, she reportedly recalled boys in her class having seen the ad and saying: "Yeah, that's where women belong -- in the kitchen."

P&G is known for owning brands such as Crest, Oral B, Gillette, Pampers and Tampax.