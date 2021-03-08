Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's neighboring home on sale for $22M: Report

Won’t you be their neighbor?

A Montecito, California, mansion located right next door to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is up for sale for a whopping $22.5 million, The Post can report.

The seven-bedroom, 13-bathroom estate was first listed on Jan. 19. It was on the market for 47 days before someone placed an offer on Saturday, but backup offers are currently being accepted.

Spanning a massive 16,668 square feet, the property sits on 5.56 acres of land.

The mansion could find a spike in interest in the wake of Harry and Meghan’s blockbuster interview Sunday with Oprah Winfrey, who also happens to be a neighbor. Winfrey chatted with Meghan and Harry in what many have labeled a scathing slam against the British monarchy.

Like Harry and Meghan’s pad, the nearby property boasts ocean and mountain views and is surrounded by lush lawns, citrus trees, verdant gardens, creeks and bridges.

Designed as an English country architectural structure, the home was built in 1999, but has since undergone major restorations and renovations by luxury builder Van Acker Construction.

Other features of the home include two separate one-bedroom guesthouses, a detached professional gym and separate staff laundry/restrooms/break room facilities.

Other amenities include an eight-car subterranean auto gallery, a two-bay chauffeurs garage with three staff and security offices on the upper level.

The upscale gated neighborhood is home to other celebrities, including Gwyneth Paltrow and power couple Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.

Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, purchased their 18,000-square-foot modern house for $14.65 million back in August, seven months after they announced they would be stepping back as senior royals.

The home boasts nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, which the couple share with their 1-year-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, and soon a new daughter, who is expected this summer, Markle revealed in the Sunday interview with Winfrey, 67.

Meghan revealed that during her time as a royal, she contemplated suicide after reaching her breaking point.

“Look, I was really ashamed to have to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, because I know how much loss he’s suffered,” Meghan told Winfrey. “But I knew that if I didn’t say that I would do it … and I just didn’t ― I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought.”