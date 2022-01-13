Megan Fox's 'unique' engagement ring's cost estimated around $300,000: expert

Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox with a nontraditional Toi et Moi setting ring Tuesday.

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly both shared the news Wednesday on Instagram. The musician specifically shared a video featuring the ring. The diamond and emerald ring is estimated to be valued around $300,000, jewelry expert and designer Mark Broumand told FOX Business.

"This Toi et Moi style has a very unique look," he explained. "The gorgeous white diamond and green emerald really complement each other. The two pear-shaped gemstones, a timeless cut that dates back to the 15th century, are showcased in a multi-split shank design featuring round diamonds in a pave setting set on platinum. It is modern, edgy and elegant."

"The emerald and diamond are approximately 6 carats each and they indeed look to be top quality, putting the ring cost around $300,000."

Fox's engagement ring is "unique" due to the emerald and diamond stones chosen and the Toi et Moi setting, according to Shelley Brown, senior fashion and beauty editor of The Knot.

"Megan Fox's engagement ring is unique due to both its setting and choice of center stones: It's a nontraditional Toi et Moi setting with magnetized bands that connect a pear-shaped diamond and an emerald to form a two-toned heart," Brown told FOX Business.

Brown said alternative center stones are a "great option" for couples looking for something "reflective of their unique love story and personal style." According to Brown, sapphires, morganite and moissanite are the most popular alternative center stones.

Kelly designed the ring with Stephen Webster, who is known for designing custom rings for Liz Taylor, Madonna and J.Lo, according to Brown.

The musician chose magnetic bands for the ring, which he said symbolize "two magnetic bands of thorns."

"The bands of the ring have magnets embedded in the metal, drawing them together to create a heart made of a pear-shaped diamond and an emerald," Brown told FOX Business. "This design is both creative and clever – the heart represents the couple's love story, while the magnetic bands guarantee the ring sits securely on the finger."

Fox, 35, and Kelly, 31, first began dating after meeting on the set of "Midnight in the Switchgrass." She previously opened up about her instant connection with Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, during an interview on a podcast in July 2020.

Before her relationship with Kelly, Fox was married to actor Brian Austin Green. The "Jennifer's Body" actress filed for divorce in November 2020. The former couple shares three children together.