Mega Millions jackpot hits $475M ahead of drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot hit $475 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing, one of the top 10 largest prizes in the game’s history.

The cash option for the jackpot is $319.4 million before taxes are factored in, which can take a sizable chunk of the winnings.

However, the pot is still the ninth largest on record.

The year started off strong as the jackpot surpassed $1 billion in January – and a winning ticket was sold in Michigan.

A New York couple claimed the $96 million prize drawn in February.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot won on a single ticket was $1.537 billion in 2018. The game has awarded 21 jackpots worth more than $300 million.

If no winner is drawn on Tuesday, the next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday.