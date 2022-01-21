Meat Loaf dead at 74: A look at the rock and Broadway legend’s net worth

Rock ‘n’ roll legend Meat Loaf was in a league of his own when he died Thursday at age 74.

A representative for the trained Broadway performer confirmed the actor and singer died surrounded by his family.

Following the news, Meat Loaf’s peers in the entertainment world came out in droves to issue tributes and well wishes to his loved ones.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends," a statement shared to his official Facebook account states.

MEAT LOAF, THE ‘I'D DO ANYTHING FOR LOVE' SINGER, DEAD AT 74

"His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including ‘Fight Club,’ ‘Focus,' ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ and ‘Wayne’s World.’" "Bat Out of Hell" remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time."

The statement added, "We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls … don’t ever stop rocking!"

MEAT LOAF THE HOLLYWOOD ACTOR: HIS MOST NOTEWORTHY MOVIE ROLES REVEALED

Meat Loaf – whose real name was Michael Lee Aday – was revered for his wide-ranging voice and performing chops, and the "Hair" stage actor did well for himself when it came to lining his pockets with his creativity.

He was once invited by Motown to record an album with musical co-star Shaun "Stoney" Murphy, and that resulted in the 1971 release "Stoney & Meatloaf."

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the "Bat Out of Hell" crooner reportedly carried a net worth around $40 million, much of which he accumulated over the course of a career that saw Meat Loaf release 12 solo albums and appear in more than 100 film and television projects.

MEAT LOAF: TRIBUTES POUR IN FOR LATE ROCKER, 'HAD SO MUCH FUN'

Meat Loaf’s 1977 album debut effort, "Bat Out of Hell," has sold more than 43 million copies and has been certified platinum 14 times.

The album spent nine years on the music charts and still sells copies in the six figures more than 40 years after its release.

Actress Tia Carrere, who acted alongside Meat Loaf in "Wayne’s World," told Fox News Digital in a statement that the effervescent performer was a thoughtful soul despite his onstage persona.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Meatloaf had this fierce rock and roll persona and seemed so intense in his music, but anyone meeting him knows how kind and contemplative a man he was. He will be missed," Carrere said.