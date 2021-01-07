McDonald's thanks teachers with free coffee, bakery treats in regional promotion

You can always give your teacher an apple, but they’d probably like a coffee even better.

McDonald’s is giving back to teachers who give their all by serving free baked goods and hot coffee to educators in the Northeast, for a limited time.

Starting Wednesday through Jan. 15, the Golden Arches is treating teachers to a free bakery sweet from its updated McCafe menu and any size premium roast coffee at participating restaurants in select markets. A spokesperson for McDonald’s told FOX Business that the “Thank You Treats” offer is valid in New York, New England, northern and central New Jersey, northwest Pennsylvania, Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, Harrisburg and the surrounding areas.

“These new menu items are available all day long, whether teachers are looking for a sweet complement to their morning coffee, an afternoon pick-me-up following a long day in the classroom or are just craving a treat,” the spokesperson explained. They added that the new campaign highlights the restaurant’s commitment to educators “as teachers manage an unusual school year” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers must show valid school ID in order to score the “Thank You Treat” freebie – and judged by the buzz on social media, hardworking teachers are already excited about the pick-me-up.

One educator hoped to confirm that the McDonald’s offer was legitimate, explaining that “as a teacher grading at 12:04 a.m. I would be extremely happy,” she tweeted after midnight on Wednesday.

“Thank you McDonald’s for recognizing teachers!!” another exclaimed.

Across the pond, another stumped for Mickey D’s to extend the offer to teachers and school staff in the U.K.