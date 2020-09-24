McDonald's testing food loyalty program, report claims

Rewards may soon be served with burgers and fries at McDonald’s, as the fast-food giant is reportedly testing a food loyalty program to beef up sales during the pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

McDonald’s is planning to test a rewards program for its signature menu items like burgers and fries, the New York Post reported on Wednesday.

Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley was reportedly in talks with top brass at McDonald’s including CFO Kevin Ozan and president of U.S. operations Joe Erlinger discussing plans, according to a research report from Sept. 18.

McDonald’s declined to comment.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 218.33 +3.43 +1.60%

BURGER KING SELLING SNACK BOX FEAST FOR $2

In the Morgan Stanly report, analysts estimated that a new food loyalty program at McDonald’s could motivate customers to buy more food on the chain’s app and help “relieve some drive-thru capacity,” which have skyrocketed as a result of restaurant shutdowns during COVID-19.

Fast-food chains still have, however, implemented rewards programs to get customers in restaurants. McDonald’s has had a loyalty program for its McCafe coffee line, which gives java lovers a free cup of coffee after buying five through its app.

Similarly, Panera's namesake MyPanera is an unlimited coffee subscription for $8.99 a month. Last year, Burger King launched an app-based coffee subscription that costs $5 a month for one small brewed coffee a day.

MCDONALD'S ALL DAY BREAKFAST MENU MIGHT BE GONE FOR GOOD

The fast-food wars have continued through the pandemic, with chains offering a slew of deals and promotions.

McDonald’s last week had a shortage of ingredients fueled by its partnership with rapper Travis Scott for a value meal.

Meanwhile, Burger King announced a coupon offering on its app, giving customers its Snack Box feast of 10 chicken nuggets, a medium fries, a cheeseburger and a small soft drink.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS