McDonald's takes legal action against Australian burger chain, says 'Big Jack' burger is Big Mac copycat

McDonald’s has beef with an Australian burger chain.

The fast-food giant is suing Hungry Jack’s for trademark infringement after the latter launched a new “Big Jack” burger that, McDonald's claims, bears a striking resemblance to the Big Mac.

McDonald’s, which has held a trademark on its colossal Big Mac sandwich since 1973, filed documents via its Asia Pacific division on Monday in the Federal Court of Australia, alleging Hungry Jack’s “deliberately adopted or imitated” the Big Mac, Reuters reported.

The Big Jack, which debuted in July, is made with two "Aussie beef patties," lettuce, pickles, cheese and onions, sandwiched between a three-piece seeded bun. It’s also said to include “special sauce.”

McDonald’s signature sandwich, meanwhile, is served up on a similar bun and features two beef patties, pickles, lettuce, onion and American cheese, as well as a "special sauce."

McDonald’s claims the “Big Jack” trademark is “liable to be canceled” on the basis that it’s “likely to cause confusion,” The Guardian reported.

And the buns were out on social media, with Big Mac loyalists calling out Hungry Jack’s for being a hamburglar.

“Did they just steal the Big Mac?” one defender declared on the Aussie chain’s Facebook page.

A Hungry Jack’s spokesperson, meanwhile, declined to comment on the infringement notice

“Hungry Jack’s has not been served any formal documents from the court and, thus, is unable to provide any comment at this stage," she said, per Reuters.

Hungry Jack's, which was founded in 1971, has close to 400 restaurant locations in Australia.