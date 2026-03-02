McDonald's is selling $1 Egg McMuffins – here's how to grab one

McDonald's is celebrating National Egg McMuffin Day with a limited-time deal for customers.

The fast-food giant is offering customers its classic breakfast sandwich or Sausage McMuffin with Egg for $1 on Monday during breakfast hours. In order to receive the deal, the McMuffin must be ordered through the McDonald's mobile app.

The McMuffin traces its roots to Santa Barbara, California, in early 1971. McDonald's owner/operator Herb Peterson developed the idea for the sandwich when a version of Eggs Benedict – particularly the Hollandaise sauce – didn't make the cut. A slice of cheese replaced the sauce, and along with Canadian bacon, an egg and English muffin, the sandwich was created, according to McDonald's.

It entered test markets the following year and was served open-faced with honey or jam on a small tray. It cost 63 cents, equivalent to about $4.99 today.

McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski said during the company's third-quarter earnings call in November that breakfast is typically the most "economically sensitive daypart" for the business.

"It's an easy daypart to either skip the meal or to eat the meal at home," he said. "Breakfast continues to be under pressure as a daypart industry-wide. We're holding share in breakfast. So we're doing okay in that segment, but we are still seeing that daypart is under pressure."

McDonald's has focused intently on limited-time promotions and value meals as a way to bring budget-conscious Americans back to its restaurants.

The strategy appears to be working as U.S. sales rose 6.8% in the fourth quarter – the biggest jump in about two years – and lower-priced offers and aggressive promotions drove traffic back into restaurants. Analysts had expected a smaller 4.9% gain.