Food and Drinks

Ex-McDonald’s USA CEO says fast food giant would be 'wise' to remove ball pits from PlayPlaces

Ed Rensi tells 'Varney & Co.' ball pits 'are really a nightmare to keep clean'

Former McDonald’s USA CEO: It’s ‘wise’ to suspend use of ball pits

Former McDonald’s USA CEO Ed Rensi on restaurants considering getting rid of ball pits and the key ingredients to a coronavirus stimulus for small businesses.

McDonald’s would be "wise" to suspend the use of ball pits at its PlayPlaces and "get rid of them [in the] long-term" due to hygiene concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic, former McDonald’s USA CEO Ed Rensi told FOX Business Network's "Varney & Co."

“Obviously, McDonald's and all restaurants are very sensitive to sanitation and disinfection,” Rensi told host Stuart Varney. “And those ball pits are really a nightmare to keep clean all the time. It's a lot of labor, a lot of expense and a lot of kids go in there.”

A McDonald's sign along Interstate 40/85 in Burlington, N.C. Oct. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

Rensi, who headed McDonald's USA from 1991 to 1997, added that the fast food giant has seen a sizable increase in delivery and drive-thru orders due to dine-in restriction imposed as part of the pandemic.

The former CEO also told Varney that the White House and Congressional leaders must quickly agree on a so-called "Phase 4" stiumulus plan in order to help unemployed Americans who are still relying on government assistance and provide liability insurance for small businesses.

“The people on Main Street are suffering,” Rensi said. “And we've got to do something about that. We've got to get this economy going."

