McDonald’s to offer Christmas freebies with $1 purchases starting Monday

McDonald’s is getting festive this year.

The fast-food giant is launching Christmas-themed meal items that will feature classic holiday characters and will be given away for free with a minimum $1 purchase, according to a company press release.

However, to get ahold of the deal, customers will need to make their purchase through the McDonald’s App from Dec. 14 to Dec. 24.

Each day a different holiday character will be highlighted with a corresponding meal. For example, McFlurries are going to be given away in honor of Frosty the Snowman while Syrupy Hotcakes are going to be given away for Buddy the Elf and Egg McMuffins for the Grinch.

Other notable characters that will have dedicated days include Rudolph, the Abominable Snow Monster, Scrooge, the Griswolds from “National Lampoon,” the Ghost of Christmas Past, John McClane from “Die Hard,” Gizmo from “Gremlins” and the Radio City Rockettes.

The 11-day promotion is set to finish on Christmas Eve with free chocolate chip cookies for Santa Claus.

Customers can redeem their free meal by clicking the red header that says “Free Daily Holiday Deals” on the homepage of the McDonald’s app. Once they’ve made an order at a select McDonald’s location, they can visit the restaurant and pick up their holiday freebie.

“After a year like 2020, I think we could all use some extra cheer this season,” McDonald’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley said in a statement. “What better way to celebrate and get into the holiday spirit than with free McDonald’s menu favorites for everyone including Rudolph, the Abominable Snow Monster and yes, even Scrooge.”

This news comes shortly after McDonald’s brought back its popular peppermint mocha and peppermint hot chocolate beverages nationwide. Other fans of the chain have recently shared social media posts about McDonald’s elusive Holiday Pies, which have been spotted at a few restaurants throughout the country.

