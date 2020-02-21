Expand / Collapse search
McDonald’s has burger-scented candles to set the mood

The six-pack features smells of the many ingredients in a Quarter Pounder

By FOXBusiness
Former McDonald's CEO Ed Rensi discusses the history behind the Shamrock Shake. FOX Business' Grady Trimble reports on its return to stores.video

How did McDonald's Shamrock Shake become so iconic?

Former McDonald's CEO Ed Rensi discusses the history behind the Shamrock Shake. FOX Business' Grady Trimble reports on its return to stores.

There are many smells that can trigger various memories and reactions.

Among them a bouquet of roses or maybe a pumpkin pie, but what about the aroma of a McDonald's hamburger?

If that is among your favorites, then the Golden Arches has something for you, according to the New York Post.

Courtesy: Golden Arches Unlimited

McDonald’s is debuting a collection of “Quarter Pounder” scented candles.

The soon to be released six-pack features smells of the many ingredients in the sandwich: fresh beef, ketchup, pickle, cheese, onion and sesame seed bun.

MCDMCDONALD'S CORP.215.08-0.55-0.26%

According to the fan club website, you should burn all six at the same time to get the maximum effect.

The move is a celebration of the burger’s nearly 50-year run on the menu.