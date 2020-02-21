McDonald’s has burger-scented candles to set the mood
The six-pack features smells of the many ingredients in a Quarter Pounder
There are many smells that can trigger various memories and reactions.
Among them a bouquet of roses or maybe a pumpkin pie, but what about the aroma of a McDonald's hamburger?
If that is among your favorites, then the Golden Arches has something for you, according to the New York Post.
McDonald’s is debuting a collection of “Quarter Pounder” scented candles.
The soon to be released six-pack features smells of the many ingredients in the sandwich: fresh beef, ketchup, pickle, cheese, onion and sesame seed bun.
According to the fan club website, you should burn all six at the same time to get the maximum effect.
The move is a celebration of the burger’s nearly 50-year run on the menu.