McDonald's opens Golden Arches Unlimited store with fry socks, Happy Meal shirts

For McDonald’s fans who are “lovin’ it” a little extra, the fast-food giant has opened a new online store full of Mickey D’s-themed merchandise.

The new web shop, named Golden Arches Unlimited, offers more than 20 items like a Happy Meal T-shirt, sesame seed socks and a French fries tote bag. And since it’s the holiday season, it also has ornaments and an ugly Christmas sweater.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Moleskin-style journals with covers showing French fries or a burger were already sold out. The McFlurry journal was still available. But don’t worry — the chain said it would restock and add new items.

This isn’t the first time McDonald’s has offered McMerch to its fans, according to Colin Mitchell, senior vice president of global marketing at McDonald’s Corporation. Most recently, the chain sold clothing, including an adult-size Big Mac onesie through UberEats as a promotion when the app added McDonald’s restaurants in 2017.

“We’re excited to help customers wear their brand love on their sleeves with the unveiling of Golden Arches Unlimited as we continue to inspire feel-good moments with McDonald’s,” Mitchell said.

Fast-food merch appears to be a popular trend for chains this year. White Castle and Dunkin’ have also recently launched online stores with branded clothes and other items.

