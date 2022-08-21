McDonald's finally brings hit twist on classic Big Mac to the US

McDonald's is putting a new twist on a classic sandwich, bringing the Chicken Big Mac to limited locations in the U.S.

"We're always looking to give our fans more ways to enjoy the classic menu items they know and love," McDonald's said of the addition of the new Big Mac, according to Fox 6.

The sandwich will include two tempura chicken patties, pickles, shredded lettuce, and American cheese, a combination the company said was a huge success when it was rolled out to customers in the U.K.

CHICK-FIL-A TESTING FIRST NEW BREAKFAST ITEM SINCE 2017 IN SELECT CITIES

The Chicken Big Mac comes amid a fast food feud that has been dubbed the "Chicken Sandwich Wars," which have intensified since Popeyes introduced its popular chicken sandwich in 2019. Other chains have followed the trend, with McDonald's, Burger King and Wendy's introducing new sandwiches meant to compete with Popeyes and Chick-fil-A.

"Chicken continues to be a significant opportunity for us… We've got some great global equities already in our McNuggets and with McChicken, but we also have some equities in McCrispy and McSpicy that we think we've got an opportunity to do more with globally. So that's going to be a priority area," McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a Q2 earnings call.

CHICK-FIL-A TESTING FIRST NEW BREAKFAST ITEM SINCE 2017 IN SELECT CITIES

The new sandwich will be rolled out later this month for a limited time at select Miami locations.