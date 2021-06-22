Expand / Collapse search
McDonald's

McDonald's expanding loyalty program nationwide next month

MyMcDonald's Rewards will launch nationwide on July 8

McDonald’s fans across the country will soon be able to start earning rewards on meals, according to reports. 

The fast food chain’s MyMcDonald’s Rewards program will reportedly be available at participating restaurants nationwide starting on July 8, Reuters reported. 

According to the news agency, the rewards program will not be available on delivery orders

McDonald’s did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment. 

Reuters previously reported that McDonald’s started testing its rewards program late last year in Phoenix and New England. 

The company expanded the rewards program to some customers in New York City last week, according to the news agency. 

MyMcDonald’s Reward will replace the chain’s previous program, My McCafe Rewards, Business Insider reported.

McDonald’s will be expanding its MyMcDonald’s Rewards program nationwide after months of testing in Phoenix and New England. (iStock)

According to the website, My McCafe Rewards members will be able to keep their points on the new program. 

Business Insider reported that people who sign up for the new program through the McDonald’s app will receive free fries. 

According to the website, members could also receive other free items including a vanilla cone, a cheeseburger, a McChicken or hash browns after their first order.

The MyMcDonald’s Rewards program won’t be limited to the U.S., however. 

Earlier this month, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said the company plans to expand the program in its six biggest markets including the U.S., Canada and potentially Germany by the end of next year, Reuters reported.