McDonald's to expand McPlant Burger internationally

McDonald’s and Beyond Meat’s plant-based burger collaboration is being added to menus throughout Europe.

The fast food giant confirmed to Fox Business that McDonald’s UK&I is the company’s latest business vertical to adopt the new McPlant Burger.

British and Irish customers can expect to see the meat-free menu item available at 10 select restaurants in Coventry, England, starting Sept. 29.

McDonald’s UK&I will then roll out the McPlant Burger to more than 250 restaurants between England and Ireland on Oct. 13 and will try to make it available nationwide by 2022.

News of the McPlant Burger’s adoption by McDonald’s UK&I comes roughly eight months after nine restaurants in Sweden and 14 restaurants in Denmark tested the menu item among their customer base.

Unlike other iterations of the McPlant Burger, McDonald’s UK&I will be the first to serve a vegan version that’s been accredited by The Vegetarian Society UK, according to a company press release .

To make the burger vegan-friendly, the restaurants in England will use Beyond Meat’s plant-based patty, dairy-free cheese made from pea protein and a specially formulated vegan sauce to replace the standard cheese and mayo McDonald’s uses for its McPlant Burgers.

"We’re so pleased to be finally launching McPlant in the UK and Ireland," said McDonald’s UK&I’s Chief Marketing Officer Michelle Graham-Clare, in a statement.

"As with every McDonald’s offering, we take our time to ensure it meets the highest standards and is something that all our customers will enjoy," she added. "Whether you’re vegan or just fancy a plant-based patty, we’re confident you will enjoy the McPlant."

McDonald’s announced it would venture into plant-based offerings based on shifting consumer trends back in November 2020. Three months later, the fast food giant and Beyond Meat announced the two companies had entered a "strategic global partnership" that will last three years. The McPlant Burger has yet to be adopted by McDonald’s U.S.

