McDonald's giving thanks to educators with free breakfast

McDonald's gave away 12 million free Thank You Meals to first responders, health care workers in 2020

McDonald's will show its gratitude to educators nationwide next week with free breakfast as part of its Thank You Meal program.

MCDONALD'S HAPPY MEAL TOYS TO BE PLASTIC-FREE BY 2025

According to the fast-food chain, teachers, administrators and school staff who show a valid work ID at their local participating McDonald's during breakfast hours from Oct. 11-15 will receive the free Thank You Meal served in a classic Happy Meal box. 

Educators can choose between an Egg McMuffin; bacon, egg and cheese biscuit; or a sausage biscuit with a medium McCafé hot or iced coffee or a medium soft drink. The breakfast sandwiches will come with a side of hash browns. The promotion limits orders to one person per day, and menu options may vary by restaurant. 

Teachers, administrators and school staff who show a valid work ID at their local participating McDonald's during breakfast hours from Oct. 11-15 will receive the free Thank You Meal served in a classic Happy Meal box. (Photo courtesy of McDonald's)

"Together with our Owner/Operators, we're proud to serve the people who make our communities a better place, and this is an important time to say thank you to some of our everyday heroes," McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger said in a statement.

In addition, McDonald's customers interested in honoring a special educator in their life are encouraged to share how they inspire them on Twitter, TikTok or Instagram using #ThankYouMeal, or they can send a direct personal message using the company's free thank-you e-card.

McDonald's previously thanked teachers in January with free coffee and bakery treats at participating locations in New York, New England, northern and central New Jersey, northwest Pennsylvania, Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, Harrisburg and the surrounding areas. McDonald's franchisees have also supported local educators with initiatives including McTeachers' Night, coordinating food drops at educators' homes after school, and free meals during the pandemic.

The Thank You Meal program gave away 12 million free meals to first responders and health care workers last year.