McDonald's serving Disney World toys with Happy Meals for Mickey and Minnie's birthday

The McDonald’s menu just got a little bit more magical.

The Golden Arches will be serving Disney World-themed toys with Happy Meals at participating restaurants for a limited time in celebration of Mickey and Minnie Mouse’s birthday.

The Disney Parks Blog announced the promotion on Wednesday, the same day that the world-famous mice turned 92-years-old.

The brand new collection of toys is inspired by Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, a new ride that opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida in March. Plans for another attraction of the same name had previously been announced to open at Disneyland in California in 2022, though the theme park still remains closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the meantime, kids can look forward to collecting the 10 figurines of Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto with their Happy Meals for the next few weeks. The Disney-branded toys connect together to create a moving, miniature train, and will be available while supplies last through Dec. 14.

Customers hungry for even more Disney fun can also enter for the chance to win a Disney World vacation for four with the purchase of a Happy Meal at participating chains, also through Dec. 14.

The Walt Disney Co. reported fiscal fourth-quarter loss last week amid the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19. Earnings were dragged by restructuring costs related to its streaming services, as well as lost revenue from the still-shuttered Disneyland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.