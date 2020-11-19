McDonald's offering chance to win year of free cheeseburgers with pro football promo

Talk about a touchdown.

As if football fans weren't already fired up enough about the success of their favorite team, McDonald’s has raised the stakes. The restaurant chain is offering fans the chance to win a lot of free food, but only if they see a high-scoring game.

According to a statement from McDonald’s, the restaurant is potentially offering 50 fans the chance to win free cheeseburgers for a year. The opportunity will only present itself, however, depending on how well pro football players play this season.

If any pro team scores 50 points in a game, or as McDonald’s calls it, gets a “50 burger,” fans will be given the opportunity to enter the contest. All they have to do is tweet the score after the game ends and hashtag the words “McDelivery” and “sweepstakes.”

From there, out of everyone who tweets the score, Mickey D's will pick 50 fans to win a year’s worth of cheeseburgers (or the cash equivalent).

The contest began on Nov. 12, but so far, no team has hit the point threshold. Football teams will have until Nov. 23 to make cheeseburger fans happy for 12 whole months.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the only major new burger news from the chain; McDonald's also recently revealed that it will be adding a plant-based burger to menus in 2021.

