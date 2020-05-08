McDonald's rewards employees with coronavirus-related bonuses

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

McDonald's will give bonuses to every corporate-owned restaurant employee as a sign of appreciation for working throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The bonus was inspired by the company's franchisees, which have provided their employeeswith "enhanced compensation programs" including appreciation pay, bonuses and gift cards. The corporate bonus will be equivalent to 10 percent of the workers' pay earned in May, McDonald's announced Thursday.

CORONAVIRUS PROMPTS MCDONALD’S TO GIVE FREE ‘THANK YOU MEALS’ TO FIRST RESPONDERS

"McDonald’s restaurant employees have been and will continue to be our primary focus through this crisis," the company said in a statement. "They are vital to serving our customers and supporting our communities. Throughout this crisis, they’ve been there -- managing through waves of uncertainty and never wavering in their commitment."

The "golden arches" is one of many companies that have boosted pay for employees as a thank you for working throughout the harrowing pandemic while residents worldwide were ordered to stay home. Supermarket chain Krogers, which offered additional pay for its workforce, dubbed the pay increase a "Hero Bonus."

Since the outbreak, the company's franchisees have provided its workforce with "enhanced compensation programs" including appreciation pay, bonuses and gift cards.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

McDonald's says the gift for corporate-owned restaurant employees is in addition to a number of various steps the company has already taken to support its employees throughout the pandemic.

The company put in place about 50 new safety procedures, offered paid sick leave for employees impacted by COVID-19, doubled first-quarter incentive bonuses to qualifying restaurant managers, provided a nurses hotline and emotional support counseling for employees and their families.

"Our restaurants remain open and continue to serve meals to our frontline heroes who are working hard in communities across the country," The company added. "This bonus is another way we can appreciate our restaurant employees who make it all possible."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS